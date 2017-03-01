Jill Stein to start political tour in...

Jill Stein to start political tour in Humboldt County

Read more: Times-Standard

The 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein is set to visit Humboldt County on Wednesday as part of her statewide California political tour. Stein has been a third-party candidate for the past two presidential elections and continues to push voter disenfranchisement, which she said limited voters in the 2016 election.

