Exhibit features a Faces of Humboldta

Exhibit features a Faces of Humboldt
The famous photographer Paul Strand wisely said “It is one thing to photograph people. It is another to make others care about them by revealing the core of their humanness.” The F Street Foto Gallery - located upstairs from Swanlund's at 527 F St. in Eureka - will be featuring portraits taken by five local photographers in its March exhibit titled “Faces of Humboldt.” The show will open Saturday with a reception for Arts Alive! from 6 to 9 p.m. The participating photographers are Brandi Easter, Bob Doran, Barrie Love, Lorraine Miller-Wolf and Dona Moxon - all with a passion for photographing people.
