Eureka City Council to discuss request to destroy police records

Eureka City Council members on Tuesday are expected to discuss allowing the city police department to destroy internal affair and citizen complaint files, according to the city council agenda. “We have reviewed our files and wish to destroy all internal affair and citizen complaint files that are over five years old,” a Eureka Police Department report states.

