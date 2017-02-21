Zero Waste Humboldt hires new program manager
Humboldt State University student Emma Held, who is currently working toward a Bachelor's of Science in soils science, has been announced as Zero Waste Humboldt's new program manager. Zero Waste Humboldt announced Saturday that the organization has hired Humboldt State University student Emma Held as its new program manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 20
|The Truth
|31
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Un-american_dream
|8
|Syphilis in High Office?
|Feb 16
|outta heeer
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|Feb 13
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri...
|Feb 12
|SHANNON
|2
|Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv...
|Feb 12
|MARK
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC