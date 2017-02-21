Where to watch the Kinetic Sculpture Race
Not ready to race your own kinetic sculpture? Don't worry. Watching is plenty of fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunset Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|The Truth
|31
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Un-american_dream
|8
|Syphilis in High Office?
|Feb 16
|outta heeer
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|Feb 13
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri...
|Feb 12
|SHANNON
|2
|Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv...
|Feb 12
|MARK
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC