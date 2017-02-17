Volunteers needed to help build Arcata Community Forest trail
The City of Arcata relies on volunteer effort to help maintain and develop community open space and recreational resources like the Arcata Community Forest trail system. For more information on the Saturday, February 25, 2017, volunteer work day, call 825-2163.
