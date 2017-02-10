Understanding Islam: A community conv...

Understanding Islam: A community conversation

Interfaith Fellowship will present the third program in an ongoing series titled “Understanding Islam: A Community Conversation” Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 819 15th St. in Eureka. Speakers will include the Rev.

