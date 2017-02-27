Timeline Proposed for Filling Arcata ...

Timeline Proposed for Filling Arcata Council Seat

Monday Feb 27 Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

The nearly two years remaining in Arcata Councilmember Mark Wheetley's term are set to be filled by appointment in April as he prepares for his last meeting before moving on to serve as Fortuna's new city manager. The council is scheduled Wednesday to approve opening up an application process, running until March 24, from those interested in saddling up to the dais until December of 2018, when Wheetley's term expires.

Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

