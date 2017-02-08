Supervisors allocate more Measure Z funds to road repairs
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate $575,000 of unused Measure Z tax revenue to address the county's mounting road maintenance backlog. County Public Works Director Tom Mattson told the board at its meeting in Eureka that the county roads are “in a disaster situation” following several large storms that tore through the region this winter.
