Soroptimists hold scholarship tea
Soroptimist International of Arcata will be holding its 23rd annual scholarship tea March 11 at St. Mary's Leavey Hall on Janes Road in Arcata. This event is a fundraiser for the Cynthia Schwenson Scholarship Fund.
