Rep. Huffman to host town hall in Arcata on Thursday
Rep. Jared Huffman announced Tuesday he is holding a community town hall meeting on Thursday at Arcata high School Fine Arts Center at 1720 M Street in Arcata. The event is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. He plans to discuss “how to make forward progress in today's new political climate,” according to a news release from his office.
