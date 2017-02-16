Music Tonight - " Thursday, Feb. 16

Music Tonight - " Thursday, Feb. 16

Get your bluegrass on early with the Compost Mountain Boys, who are back at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. for free. Tributes are the name of the game this weekend with two such local acts hitting the stage at The Jam in Arcata around 9:30 p.m. I'm going to guess on the order and say that Nirvana tribute Lounge Act will be starting the show off.

