Music Tonight - Sunday, Feb. 19
The 142-year-old Holy Trinity Church of Trinidad is having A World of Song Benefit Concert this afternoon to help raise funds to maintain its historic beingness. Former Humboldt State University music instructor Steve Berman - now living in Grants Pass - will be performing on a multitude of instruments such as the oud, hurdy-gurdy, balalaika, charango, pipa, saz and a rather less exotic instrument known as a guitar.
