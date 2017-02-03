Matters of the heart

Matters of the heart

Yael Bentovim's abstract mixed-media wall pieces and Willa Briggs' figure-based mixed-media prints are on display this month at Piante gallery, 620 Second St. in Eureka. An Arts Alive! reception is planned for Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. Bentovim's exhibition title, “Entanglements,” reflects what she describes as, “the complex intertwining of different materials, colors, shapes and textures” in her work.

