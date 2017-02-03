Mark Wheetley accepts new job as Fortuna city manager
Fortuna Mayor Sue Long announced at the annual State of the City Breakfast Thursday morning that Arcata City Councilman Mark Wheetley will be taking over as Fortuna's new city manager. According to Long, the Fortuna City Council is still working on some of the logistics for a firm start date, but Wheetley, who is currently serving his fourth term on the Arcata City Council, said he expects to begin his new position in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for wht (Jun '14)
|17 hr
|Jimmyboy1323
|5
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Feb 1
|right guard
|817
|Russian Troop Camp Means Jobs
|Jan 31
|Fearless Leaders D
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Jan 30
|Doubletap
|51
|Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave...
|Jan 30
|Michelle
|1
|Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv...
|Jan 30
|Mark
|1
|Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri...
|Jan 30
|Shannon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC