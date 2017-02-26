Man Killed After Running into Traffic Near Garberville

A 32-year-old pedestrian was killed Saturday afternoon when he reportedly tried to run across U.S. Highway 101 near Garberville and was hit by a Subaru. Shortly after 1 p.m., Travis Rothwell, of Garberville, ran from the east across U.S. 101 and directly in front of a northbound 2001 Subaru Outback driven by a 20-year-old from Arcata.

