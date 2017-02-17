Local business blindsighted by DHHS list

Local business blindsighted by DHHS list

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

According to the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health, four Humboldt County businesses have been issued hazardous waste violation fines. According to investigators, the penalties and agency costs totaling $29,599.72 over the last six months were levied after investigations found the facilities out of compliance with hazardous material storage and hazardous waste disposal requirements, and failing to prevent hazardous waste from reaching the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syphilis in High Office? Thu outta heeer 1
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation Feb 14 no molesto my pup 5
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) Feb 13 Non-Armenian Girl 265
Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri... Feb 12 SHANNON 2
Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv... Feb 12 MARK 2
Brooke Powell is located at 222 Starling Ln. Ri... Feb 12 BROOKE 2
Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave... Feb 12 MICHELLE 2
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC