Local business blindsighted by DHHS list

According to the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health, four Humboldt County businesses have been issued hazardous waste violation fines. According to investigators, the penalties and agency costs totaling $29,599.72 over the last six months were levied after investigations found the facilities out of compliance with hazardous material storage and hazardous waste disposal requirements, and failing to prevent hazardous waste from reaching the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.