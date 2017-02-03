Kullmann wins harbor district seat

Kullmann wins harbor district seat

Blue Lake resident and Blue Lake Rancheria Community Development Director Stephen Kullmann was appointed to the Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation and Conservation District Board of Commissioners 3rd Division seat Thursday evening in 3-1 vote. Earlier in the meeting, Kullmann was asked how he would fulfill the district's purpose, mission and goals.

