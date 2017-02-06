Inked Hearts celebrates tattoo artists
Although nervous, Ted Marks managed to tattoo a small outline of a star on Amy's right foot. Fast forward 12 years and both Ted and Amy, who own Nor-Cal Tattoo in Arcata, are set up for their eighth time attending Inked Hearts Tattoo Expo at Blue Lake Casino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|Londa Fields
|88
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Eddie
|819
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Feb 4
|Corona
|52
|Looking for wht (Jun '14)
|Feb 3
|Jimmyboy1323
|5
|Russian Troop Camp Means Jobs
|Jan 31
|Fearless Leaders D
|1
|Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave...
|Jan 30
|Michelle
|1
|Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv...
|Jan 30
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC