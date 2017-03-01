Harbor commission to revisit Coast Se...

Harbor commission to revisit Coast Seafoods shellfish farming expansion tonight

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Times-Standard

The Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation and Conservation District Board of Commissioners looks upon Blue Lake resident Stephen Kullmann during a public job interview for the commission's 3rd Division seat in Arcata on Feb. 2. Kullman was appointed to the 3rd Division seat that same evening. The Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation and Conservation District Board of Commissioners is set to hold a special meeting this evening in Eureka to revisit Coast Seafoods Company's proposed shellfish farming expansion in Humboldt Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) 9 hr Starbuck1985 8
Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb 28 chuck perlee 16
News Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08) Feb 20 The Truth 31
Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09) Feb 19 Un-american_dream 8
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation Feb 14 no molesto my pup 5
News Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08) Jan '17 Darth 17
News Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08) Jan '17 Hogan68 22
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC