Eureka police to host fundraiser for ...

Eureka police to host fundraiser for Make-a-Wish

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Times-Standard

Local law enforcement are set to host a fundraiser Saturday for the Humboldt branch of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, event organizers said. Suzie Owsley with the Eureka Police Department said officers from police departments including Eureka and Arcata will raise funds for the organization that “grants wishes” to children with life-threatening medical conditions at a dinner at the Elks Lounge in Eureka on Herrick Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) 10 hr Londa Fields 88
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Sun Eddie 819
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Feb 4 Corona 52
Looking for wht (Jun '14) Feb 3 Jimmyboy1323 5
Russian Troop Camp Means Jobs Jan 31 Fearless Leaders D 1
Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave... Jan 30 Michelle 1
Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv... Jan 30 Mark 1
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Humboldt County was issued at February 06 at 3:20PM PST

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,165 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC