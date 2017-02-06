Eureka police to host fundraiser for Make-a-Wish

Local law enforcement are set to host a fundraiser Saturday for the Humboldt branch of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, event organizers said. Suzie Owsley with the Eureka Police Department said officers from police departments including Eureka and Arcata will raise funds for the organization that “grants wishes” to children with life-threatening medical conditions at a dinner at the Elks Lounge in Eureka on Herrick Avenue.

