Dozens exit Arcata safety task force meeting
The second monthly meeting of the Arcata Public Safety Task Force started with a full crowd of community members and Humboldt State University students concerned about Arcata becoming a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. Among the group was civil rights lawyer Peter Martin who stated that like previous presidents, President Donald Trump has deported many people and that considering Arcata as a sanctuary city is long overdue.
