Coastal Commission Selects New Execut...

Coastal Commission Selects New Executive Director

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Times-Standard

The Coastal Commission has unanimously selected Jack Ainsworth as its newest executive director to lead the agency in its continuing mission to protect and enhance the California coast for current and future generations. Ainsworth is the commission's fifth executive director in four decades and will lead a current staff of 156 people at six offices from Arcata to San Diego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation 7 hr jinxi 3
Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri... 12 hr SHANNON 2
Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv... 12 hr MARK 2
Brooke Powell is located at 222 Starling Ln. Ri... 12 hr BROOKE 2
Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave... 12 hr MICHELLE 2
Jessica Bolter is located at 20409 Harvard Way.... 13 hr JESSICA 2
Review: Partnership for People with Disabilities Sat Well Well 17
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,085 • Total comments across all topics: 278,806,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC