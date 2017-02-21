Blue Lake approves alternative energy program
Homeowners in Blue Lake now have better access to alternative energy and water conservation through a City Council approved finance program. Called HERO, which stands for Home Energy Renovation Opportunity, the program aims to assist homeowners reduce their carbon footprint by financing projects such as rooftop solar panels, HVAC systems, energy-saving windows and doors, high-efficiency toilets and showerheads, drip irrigation systems and drought-tolerant landscaping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|The Truth
|31
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Un-american_dream
|8
|Syphilis in High Office?
|Feb 16
|outta heeer
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|Feb 13
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri...
|Feb 12
|SHANNON
|2
|Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv...
|Feb 12
|MARK
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC