Blue Lake approves alternative energy program

Homeowners in Blue Lake now have better access to alternative energy and water conservation through a City Council approved finance program. Called HERO, which stands for Home Energy Renovation Opportunity, the program aims to assist homeowners reduce their carbon footprint by financing projects such as rooftop solar panels, HVAC systems, energy-saving windows and doors, high-efficiency toilets and showerheads, drip irrigation systems and drought-tolerant landscaping.

