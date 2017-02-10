Arcata veteran uses Navy to fund educ...

Arcata veteran uses Navy to fund education

Arcata resident and U.S. Navy veteran John Grobey, 85, was part of an underwater demolition team that was the precursor to the modern Navy SEALs. He served on ships patrolling the Formosa Strait, also known as the Taiwan Strait, in part during the tumultuous time between the Korean and Vietnam wars.

