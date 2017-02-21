Arcata Fire to celebrate promotions, recruits

The Arcata Fire District will honor three firefighters, two fire captains, two battalion chiefs and a board member during at swearing-in and badge-pinning ceremony Tuesday evening at the fire hall near the Arcata Plaza. According to an Arcata Fire District news release, new district board member Rene Campbell, promoted battalion chiefs Curt Watkins and Rick Gomes, promoted fire captains Ross McDonald and Neal Narayan and new firefighters Jacob Cliff, Anthony Renteria and Maxwell Witherspoon will be recognized during the ceremony.

