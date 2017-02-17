Arcata City Council votes to appoint new council member
The Arcata City Council voted 3-1, with Councilman Paul Pitino dissenting to appoint a new council member to fill Mark Wheetley's seat. Wheetley recently accepted a job as the Fortuna city manager and will be leaving his position with Arcata on March 1. The council debated whether or not they should hold a special election to replace Wheetley or appoint a person to the seat.
