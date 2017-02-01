Arcata City Council to discuss land use

Wednesday Read more: Times-Standard

The Arcata City Council plans to introduce a proposed ordinance in their regular meeting Wednesday to amend the Arcata Land Use Code. Staff recommended the council remove the Flood Hazard Mitigation Standards and opt for an updated revision to include a parcel that extends toward Buttermilk Lane.

Arcata, CA

