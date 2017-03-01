Arcata City Council prepares for Wheetleya s departure
The Arcata City Council is set to discuss replacing Councilman Mark Wheetley whose last meeting on the council is Wednesday night. The remaining members of the council voted 3-1 , with Councilman Paul Pitino dissenting, at its last meeting to appoint a new member to council instead of holding a special election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|12 hr
|Starbuck1985
|8
|Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb 28
|chuck perlee
|16
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 20
|The Truth
|31
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Un-american_dream
|8
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|Darth
|17
|Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Hogan68
|22
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC