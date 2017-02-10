Almost Famous

Almost Famous

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

No word yet on when that movie filming in Eureka will be in theaters but An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn , - directed by Jim Hosking and starring Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Craig Robinson and Emile Hirsch - is hitting quite a few Humboldt locations with vintage vibes. When we do finally get to see it, keep your eyes peeled for scenes at Gas 4 Less in Arcata, the Eureka Inn lobby, its exterior and one of the hotel's rooms, Roy's Club Italian Restaurant - where filming took place yesterday afternoon - and right outside the Journal' s F Street office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Partnership for People with Disabilities 1 hr Well Well 17
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) 10 hr Koreano 78
Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15) 18 hr gdgalla 8
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) 18 hr Bk Active 53
Celebrate with Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang... (Mar '16) Feb 9 Get Down On It 2
Putin Recalls Trump Feb 9 Russky Newsky 1
Poll Is Your Original Birth Certificate Sealed? (Let... (Mar '10) Feb 8 Krista 21
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Earthquake
  5. Afghanistan
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,777,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC