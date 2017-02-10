Almost Famous

No word yet on when that movie filming in Eureka will be in theaters but An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn , - directed by Jim Hosking and starring Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Craig Robinson and Emile Hirsch - is hitting quite a few Humboldt locations with vintage vibes. When we do finally get to see it, keep your eyes peeled for scenes at Gas 4 Less in Arcata, the Eureka Inn lobby, its exterior and one of the hotel's rooms, Roy's Club Italian Restaurant - where filming took place yesterday afternoon - and right outside the Journal' s F Street office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.