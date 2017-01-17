Workers Compensation doctor to close ...

Workers Compensation doctor to close practice.

One of the few remaining doctors in Humboldt County that takes patients with workers' compensation claims will close his doors in April, the office announced. Dr. Paul Windham said in an letter issued internally earlier this month he would stop practicing medicine at his office in Eureka, according to a copy of the letter sent to the Times-Standard.

