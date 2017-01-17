Workers Compensation doctor to close practice.
One of the few remaining doctors in Humboldt County that takes patients with workers' compensation claims will close his doors in April, the office announced. Dr. Paul Windham said in an letter issued internally earlier this month he would stop practicing medicine at his office in Eureka, according to a copy of the letter sent to the Times-Standard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|16 hr
|Skys the limit
|17
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|Debbie
|87
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08)
|Jan 13
|Hogan68
|22
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Jan 10
|Jae
|384
|Cab Ride to Schenectady Please
|Jan 9
|Outta HEER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC