Three Candidates Look to Fill Empty H...

Three Candidates Look to Fill Empty Harbor Seat

13 hrs ago

The Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation and Conservation District board will look at selecting one of three candidates to fill a vacant seat at a meeting on Thursday. A special meeting of the Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation and Conservation District board is scheduled Thursday to select a replacement for former District 3 Commissioner Mike Wilson, who was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November.

