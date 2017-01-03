Threat for flooding as river runoff i...

Threat for flooding as river runoff increases with heavy rains

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: KAEF

Heavy rains throughout Northern California creating problems for the North Coast in the form of flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity Counties until 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) 17 hr Jae 384
Cab Ride to Schenectady Please Mon Outta HEER 1
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Mon forum DOA 236
Palin Sells Souvenir Jockstrap Collection Jan 7 auctioneer sneer 1
any girls wana send nudes (Dec '11) Jan 5 lukage14 2
KS Wild rep Nurelle Harrigan haunted by RICOH case Jan 5 Big dick Bob 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Jan 4 wipe out 810
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Humboldt County was issued at January 11 at 9:06AM PST

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,810,225

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC