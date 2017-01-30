The Next Generation March on Wells Fa...

The Next Generation March on Wells Fargo: 'Divest' the DAPL

Four protesters brought a large white bucket filled with molasses, which mimicked the look of oil as they let it drip down their arms in protest of Wells Fargo. A group of seven young protesters gripped a long white banner reading, "Divest," which stretched across G Street in Arcata.

