The Next Generation March on Wells Fargo: 'Divest' the DAPL
Four protesters brought a large white bucket filled with molasses, which mimicked the look of oil as they let it drip down their arms in protest of Wells Fargo. A group of seven young protesters gripped a long white banner reading, "Divest," which stretched across G Street in Arcata.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|right guard
|814
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|21 hr
|Doubletap
|51
|Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave...
|Mon
|Michelle
|1
|Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv...
|Mon
|Mark
|1
|Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri...
|Mon
|Shannon
|1
|Brooke Powell is located at 222 Starling Ln. Ri...
|Mon
|Brooke
|1
|Jessica Bolter is located at 20409 Harvard Way....
|Mon
|Jessica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC