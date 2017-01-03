Stained glass dedicated at Fortuna church

A new “Eucharist and Feeding” stained glass window was recently dedicated at St. Francis' Episcopal Church in Fortuna. The window represents several Eucharistic/feeding themes, including the feeding of the multitudes, Ruth creating loaves of bread, Jesus' parable of the mustard seed and the Trinity Dove, as well as the chalice, grapes and wheat that represent the Eucharist/Holy Communion.

