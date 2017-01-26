Residents want more access to public ...

Residents want more access to public land

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Willits News

The Mendocino 4x4 Club, in favor of open access, came to learn about the plan. ASHLEY TRESSEL/THE WILLITS NEWS Residents from Willits and nearby cities have some ideas about how northwestern California public land should be managed, which they expressed at a forum on Jan. 17 held by the Bureau of Land Management in Willits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave... 2 hr Michelle 1
Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv... 5 hr Mark 1
Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri... 5 hr Shannon 1
Brooke Powell is located at 222 Starling Ln. Ri... 5 hr Brooke 1
Jessica Bolter is located at 20409 Harvard Way.... 6 hr Jessica 1
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) 12 hr Horacio 240
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) Jan 27 CarToonerville 134
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,030 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC