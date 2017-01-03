PG&E outages in Orleans, Bayside, and...

PG&E outages in Orleans, Bayside, and Kneeland

Saturday Jan 7

There are currently 1,140 customers without power with the most of the outages centering in Orleans with 442 customers without power, according to PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras. There are a few other outages as well in Bayside with 102 customers impacted from a wire down in Arcata.

Arcata, CA

