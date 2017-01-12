OUTspoken: Ruth Mountaingrovea s death a loss for whole community, straight and gay alike
The KHSU show airs Mondays from 1:30 to 2 p.m. • A celebration of Ruth Mountaigrove's life will take place Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. at Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 24 Fellowship Way, Bayside. Mountaingrove could be described various ways: lesbian, feminist, poet, writer, composer, painter, photographer, musician ... the list goes on and on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Fri
|Skyhunter
|68
|Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08)
|Fri
|Hogan68
|22
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Jan 10
|Jae
|384
|Cab Ride to Schenectady Please
|Jan 9
|Outta HEER
|1
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
|Palin Sells Souvenir Jockstrap Collection
|Jan 7
|auctioneer sneer
|1
|any girls wana send nudes (Dec '11)
|Jan 5
|lukage14
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC