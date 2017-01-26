No injuries following fire at Arcata auto shop
ARCATA, CA 7 – At 03:42 this morning the Fortuna Interagency Emergency Communications Center received an report of an activated commercial fire alarm at Redwood Automotive 513 J Street, Arcata, CA 95521. Within one minute, 911 calls indicated fire visible in the structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|10 hr
|CarToonerville
|134
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Turk
|812
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Rubidoux
|50
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Jan 24
|Dr Psych you
|7
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Jan 20
|Darth
|17
|Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08)
|Jan 13
|Hogan68
|22
|KS Wild rep Nurelle Harrigan haunted by RICOH case
|Jan 5
|Big dick Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC