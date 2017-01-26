No injuries following fire at Arcata ...

No injuries following fire at Arcata auto shop

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Times-Standard

ARCATA, CA 7 – At 03:42 this morning the Fortuna Interagency Emergency Communications Center received an report of an activated commercial fire alarm at Redwood Automotive 513 J Street, Arcata, CA 95521. Within one minute, 911 calls indicated fire visible in the structure.

