More windy, wet weather on the way

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Times-Standard

Wednesday saw a wet and windy system move over Humboldt County that knocked out power for thousands and dropped more than an inch of rain, but that's not all because another storm will hit starting Thursday and another, stronger system will hit Saturday night. According to National Weather Service Eureka meteorologist Brad Charboneau, the county has more rain, high winds, snow, possible flooding and big waves on the way during these next two storms.

