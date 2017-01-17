King's Day
A crowd stretching several blocks marched through Eureka with the Eureka branch of the NAACP and the Eureka Police Department in honor of Martin Luther King Day. On Monday, Jan. 17, a crowd stretching several blocks made its way through Eureka from Eureka Police Headquarters to the Adorni Center in honor of Martin Luther King Day.
