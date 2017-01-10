Homeless Count Postponed

Homeless Count Postponed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

This year's biennial Point-in-Time count will be postponed one month in order to recruit more volunteers to assist the homeless count. The count, scheduled to take place at the end of January, will be pushed back to the early morning hours of Feb. 28. Every year the Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to take count of people living in emergency shelter or transitional housing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) Tue Jae 384
Cab Ride to Schenectady Please Jan 9 Outta HEER 1
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
Palin Sells Souvenir Jockstrap Collection Jan 7 auctioneer sneer 1
any girls wana send nudes (Dec '11) Jan 5 lukage14 2
KS Wild rep Nurelle Harrigan haunted by RICOH case Jan 5 Big dick Bob 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Jan 4 wipe out 810
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Humboldt County was issued at January 11 at 9:05PM PST

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,584 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC