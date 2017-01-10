Homeless Count Postponed
This year's biennial Point-in-Time count will be postponed one month in order to recruit more volunteers to assist the homeless count. The count, scheduled to take place at the end of January, will be pushed back to the early morning hours of Feb. 28. Every year the Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to take count of people living in emergency shelter or transitional housing.
