Ghosted

Ghosted

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

Campy black-and-white horror/sci-fi films of the '50s and '60s provide just a bit of a fright but mostly ghostly good fun. From William Castle, B-movie mogul and pioneer of the horror movie gimmick , comes 13 Ghosts , a silly fright fest about a displaced family that inherits a spooky mansion, showing at the Arcata Theatre Lounge on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. .

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) 19 hr Debbie 87
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Mon Callme TRUMP 69
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Mon Hongdae Hunk 77
News Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08) Jan 13 Hogan68 22
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) Jan 10 Jae 384
Cab Ride to Schenectady Please Jan 9 Outta HEER 1
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC