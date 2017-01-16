Campy black-and-white horror/sci-fi films of the '50s and '60s provide just a bit of a fright but mostly ghostly good fun. From William Castle, B-movie mogul and pioneer of the horror movie gimmick , comes 13 Ghosts , a silly fright fest about a displaced family that inherits a spooky mansion, showing at the Arcata Theatre Lounge on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. .

