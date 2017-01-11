Fire at McKinleyville a drug housea d...

Fire at McKinleyville a drug housea deemed suspicious

Monday Jan 9

MCKINLEYVILLE, CA – Around 8:22 p.m. Sunday night, Arcata Fire District was called to the 1700 block of Grange Road in McKinleyville for a reported structure fire. Upon the arrival of Engine 8217 and Battalion Chief Sean Campbell, crews found a well-involved, double-wide mobile home.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Humboldt County was issued at January 11 at 2:47PM PST

