Eureka Council Prepares to Pass Human Rights Resolution

Tuesday the Eureka City Council will consider adopting a strongly worded resolution that delineates city attitudes toward the rights of immigrants, women, the LGBTQ community, people of color, people of all faiths and the environment. While never mentioning President-elect Donald Trump by name, the resolution, as proposed by Councilmember Kim Bergel on Dec. 13, seems a clear referendum on his campaign and agenda.

