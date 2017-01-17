DUI rates dip in Humboldt County in 2016

The number of DUI arrests in Humboldt County - including Eureka Police Department, Ferndale Police Department, Fortuna Police Department and California Highway Patrol divisions in both Arcata and Redway - totaled 1,019 for 2016. The numbers reflect a slight decrease, according to the Office of Traffic Safety's DMV records, which show 1,148 DUI arrests in Humboldt County in 2013.

