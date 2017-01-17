DUI rates dip in Humboldt County in 2016
The number of DUI arrests in Humboldt County - including Eureka Police Department, Ferndale Police Department, Fortuna Police Department and California Highway Patrol divisions in both Arcata and Redway - totaled 1,019 for 2016. The numbers reflect a slight decrease, according to the Office of Traffic Safety's DMV records, which show 1,148 DUI arrests in Humboldt County in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Debbie
|87
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Mon
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08)
|Jan 13
|Hogan68
|22
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Jan 10
|Jae
|384
|Cab Ride to Schenectady Please
|Jan 9
|Outta HEER
|1
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC