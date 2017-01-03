Discover the dunes: Sierra Club hosts five-mile hike this weekend
A new year is here and with that comes resolutions - to stop smoking, eat healthier, get organized and, just maybe, to exercise more or spend lots of time in the great outdoors. If those last two goals ring true for you, the North Group Sierra Club is offering an opportunity this weekend to get 2017 off on the right foot.
