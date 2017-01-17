Deputy Coroner Roy Horton retires

Deputy Coroner Roy Horton retires

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

Sheriff Mike Downey and the members of the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office would like to thank Deputy Coroner Roy Horton for his 20 years of service to the citizens of Humboldt County. Roy began his career with the City of Arcata in 1993 as a reserve Police Officer and was hired by the Humboldt County Coroner's Office as a Deputy Coroner in 1996.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) Tue Debbie 87
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Mon Callme TRUMP 69
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Mon Hongdae Hunk 77
News Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08) Jan 13 Hogan68 22
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) Jan 10 Jae 384
Cab Ride to Schenectady Please Jan 9 Outta HEER 1
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,019,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC