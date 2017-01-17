Deputy Coroner Roy Horton retires

Sheriff Mike Downey and the members of the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office would like to thank Deputy Coroner Roy Horton for his 20 years of service to the citizens of Humboldt County. Roy began his career with the City of Arcata in 1993 as a reserve Police Officer and was hired by the Humboldt County Coroner's Office as a Deputy Coroner in 1996.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.