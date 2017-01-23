Butane suspected in Manila explosion
Butane may have been the cause of an explosion that destroyed a single-family home in Manila, Arcata Fire District Chief Justin McDonald said Wednesday. Firefighters found evidence the explosion at Midway Court near state Route 255 on Saturday was caused when a source of heat ignited butane, the highly reactive gas often used to extract marijuana concentrates, McDonald said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Sun
|Red Foreman
|237
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Jan 20
|Darth
|17
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Jan 19
|painterdavegln
|811
|Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08)
|Jan 13
|Hogan68
|22
|KS Wild rep Nurelle Harrigan haunted by RICOH case
|Jan 5
|Big dick Bob
|1
|the owner of eureka ebt office has fired all hi...
|Dec '16
|lady
|2
|Kenneth Fiaui held to answer for allegedly shoo... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|billy ands sis
|15
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC