Butane suspected in Manila explosion

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Times-Standard

Butane may have been the cause of an explosion that destroyed a single-family home in Manila, Arcata Fire District Chief Justin McDonald said Wednesday. Firefighters found evidence the explosion at Midway Court near state Route 255 on Saturday was caused when a source of heat ignited butane, the highly reactive gas often used to extract marijuana concentrates, McDonald said.

