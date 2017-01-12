BLM receives public input on future land policies

The Bureau of Land Management sought ideas, opinions and feedback from the public Wednesday evening in Eureka in order to better plan for the Northwest California Integrated Resource Management Plan. According to Arcata BLM Field Manager, Molly Brown, the plan involved 400,000 acres in eight different counties including Butte, Tehama, Trinity, Siskiyou, Del Norte, Shasta, Mendocino and Humboldt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.